BOOM Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. BOOM has a market cap of $6.37 million and $699,810.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00078271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00998327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.65 or 0.09806568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051438 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,916,659 coins and its circulating supply is 778,885,927 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.