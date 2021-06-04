BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,488 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.86% of BorgWarner worth $95,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BWA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.