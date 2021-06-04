Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and approximately $994,219.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.00520956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004384 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022280 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $536.69 or 0.01422425 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,411,426 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

