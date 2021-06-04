Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,407 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20.

EPAY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 759,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

