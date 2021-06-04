botXcoin Price Tops $0.27 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. botXcoin has a total market cap of $433.98 million and $423,059.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00078521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.01008883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.56 or 0.10099038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052212 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,132,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

