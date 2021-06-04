Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,237 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.42% of Boyd Gaming worth $556,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $45,080,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,969 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,879 shares of company stock worth $9,083,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.