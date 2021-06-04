BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.44

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 8612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

BPMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

