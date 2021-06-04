Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Brady worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Brady by 78.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brady stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

