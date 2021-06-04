Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 185,292 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68.
Funko stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. 1,319,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
