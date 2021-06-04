Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 185,292 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68.

Funko stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. 1,319,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

