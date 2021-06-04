BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,827,000 after purchasing an additional 92,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,313,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $47,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

