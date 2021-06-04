Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lessened by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,895 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 179,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

