Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,013,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 97,389 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

