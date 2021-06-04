Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 941.50 ($12.30). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 934.50 ($12.21), with a volume of 181,015 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 982 ($12.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 890.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have acquired 46 shares of company stock valued at $40,816 over the last ninety days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

