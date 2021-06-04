Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.08.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $464.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

