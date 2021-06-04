Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $528.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $500.00 to $528.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.81.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $12.51 on Friday, hitting $477.31. 29,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.14. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.