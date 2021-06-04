Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report sales of $58.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $52.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $230.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $64,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,216 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after buying an additional 115,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

ABTX opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $817.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.10. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

