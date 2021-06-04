Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.80.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CACI International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $256.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.61.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

