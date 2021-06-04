Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.09 Million

Brokerages predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $199.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.50 million. CURO Group posted sales of $182.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $835.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $875.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $960.57 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CURO opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 3.01. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,548 shares of company stock worth $1,320,209. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

