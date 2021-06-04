Brokerages Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to report sales of $102.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.52 million and the highest is $104.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $460.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.50 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,960,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,320,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,925,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.