Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $635.78 on Friday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $274.51 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

