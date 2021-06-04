Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.10 Million

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post sales of $661.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $666.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE MRC opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $922.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,268 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,773,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.