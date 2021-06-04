Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce $465.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.31 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $535.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

NBR stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.61. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

