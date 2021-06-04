Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $23.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $26.11 million. Quanterix posted sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $100.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

QTRX opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.78. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock worth $2,300,393 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

