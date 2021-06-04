Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post sales of $95.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.76 million and the lowest is $94.88 million. Regional Management posted sales of $89.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $393.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.15 million to $395.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $439.34 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $444.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

RM opened at $48.00 on Friday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $510.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,155 shares of company stock valued at $598,009. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

