Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.91. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 388.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.