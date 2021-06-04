Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $392,011.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,888 shares of company stock worth $7,137,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $503.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

