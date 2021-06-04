Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.05). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($2.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,031. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

