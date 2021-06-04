Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce sales of $325.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.80 million and the lowest is $324.20 million. Synaptics reported sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $129.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.27. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

