Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 231.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 243,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283 over the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

