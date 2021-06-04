Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

SNPS traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.88. The stock had a trading volume of 454,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

