Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report $2.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AKTS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,948. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

