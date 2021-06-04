Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $300.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the lowest is $293.95 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $235.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

B opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

