Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.08. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

