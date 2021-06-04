Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). MediWound also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%.

MDWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,092. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at $3,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.