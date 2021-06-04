Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report sales of $428.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $413.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

MAA stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

