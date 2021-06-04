Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $233.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.10 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $160.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $968.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $983.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

NYSE OXM opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $97.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

