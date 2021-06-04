Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.32 Million

Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $95.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.88 million and the highest is $95.76 million. Regional Management reported sales of $89.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $393.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.15 million to $395.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $439.34 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $444.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,155 shares of company stock worth $598,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $510.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

