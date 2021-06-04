Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $749.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.48 million to $754.10 million. TransUnion posted sales of $634.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

TRU stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $110.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

