Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 1,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,542 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,891. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

