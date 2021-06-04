Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.65.

YUM stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

