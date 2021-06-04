Brokers Issue Forecasts for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.