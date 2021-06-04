Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exela Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.56 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

