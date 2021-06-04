Brokers Set Expectations for Zscaler, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

ZS opened at $184.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.95 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $96.59 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $13,696,633. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

