Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Trading Up 0.4%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.49. 11,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 47,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

