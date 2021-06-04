Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Holdings Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,734 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.22% of Brooks Automation worth $73,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 203,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $55,265,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

