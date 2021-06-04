BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. BRP has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 3.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

