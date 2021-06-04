BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in BRP by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in BRP by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.