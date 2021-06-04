Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Brunswick worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

