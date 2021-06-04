BTU Protocol (BTU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $236,312.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.26 million and approximately $236,312.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.07 or 0.01011060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.64 or 0.09899730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052384 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

