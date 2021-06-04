ByteNext Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded flat against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $465,294.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00321792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00242999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.06 or 0.01118431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.88 or 1.00196884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032696 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

